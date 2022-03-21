Brazil’s ecosystem of crime in the Amazon (commentary)

It’s a long way from Kyiv to Itaituba, but Brazil’s busy wildcat gold prospectors don’t need a map. The war on Ukraine has sent international gold prices soaring and word in the Amazon basin is spreading faster than claim-staker’s quicksilver. This city in the eastern Amazonian state of Pará is a longtime hub for miners, their commercial enablers and a fleet of puddle jumpers that service the dozens of gold pits cratering the banks of the Tapajos river. Not surprisingly, the garimpeiros – as miners are known – are mobilizing. So should the Brazilian authorities. Every uptick in gold prices translates unfailingly into new assaults on the rainforest. If the miners make good on their pledge, our research at the Igarapé Institute shows, it will represent yet another offensive in Brazil’s losing battle for the environment, sensible development, the integrity of indigenous groups and the rule of law. Gold mining in the Amazon. Photo credit: Rhett A. Butler Keeping the Amazon intact and its inhabitants safe is a job that is never done. Late last year, federal police raided an Amazon gold operation organized on a scale rarely seen. Even as world leaders and top executives fretted in Glasgow over the gathering climate crisis, the Brazilian Feds found a real time environmental disaster: Hundreds of floating gold dredges spanned the girth of the Tapajos, packed so tightly they looked like a floating bridge. Wielding high pressure pumps, a small army of miners dredged the river bottoms for gold, all the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

