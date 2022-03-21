Fourth round of U.N. talks fail to finalize a treaty to manage the high seas

U.N. member states failed on March 18 to finalize a legally binding tool to sustainably manage the largest ungoverned place on the planet: the high seas. The lack of agreement came after almost two weeks of talks in New York, three previous conferences, and more than a decade of discussion. Almost 27,000 unique species, including fish, mammals, reptiles, birds and invertebrates, have been found in these vast waters covering almost half the surface of the planet, according to the Ocean Biodiversity Information System. And those are just the ones we know about. These resource-rich international waters span about two-thirds of the ocean. Exclusive economic zones (EEZs) governed by states with adjacent coastlines make up the rest. However, ocean life does not respect these boundaries. What happens in the high seas affects EEZ ecosystems and fish catch profits, and vice versa. But the high seas come under the jurisdiction of no one, and there is no comprehensive agreed framework governing resource exploitation or conservation there. “We can’t have 95% of our global commons left as gangland without the rule of law,” Helen Clark, the former prime minister of New Zealand and an ocean advocate, tweeted shortly before the inability of the talks to reach an agreement became public. “And unfortunately, that’s the risk you run, when you don’t have specific provisions in international law for those areas that are beyond national jurisdiction.” The intergovernmental conference aimed to unify states globally to take responsibility for international waters in an equitable way that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay