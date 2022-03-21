In Rio de Janeiro, a forest slowly returns to life, one species at a time

“Without the fruit of the juçara palm to eat Without a strong branch to perch on Without an environment to live in The jacutinga awaits the end of all fauna.” This verse, written in 1984 by Brazilian poet Carlos Drummond de Andrade, illustrates the process by which the wildlife in Brazil’s Atlantic Forest have lost their habitat and disappeared from the ecosystem over the years. The bird cited by Drummond is a good example. The jacutinga, or black-fronted piping guan (Aburria jacutinga), is a turkey-size bird that occurs only in the Atlantic Forest. It once abounded throughout the sweep of the forest that hugs Brazil’s coast, from the state of Bahia in the east to Rio Grande do Sul in the south. But now it’s considered globally endangered, and in Minas Gerais, where Drummond was born, is critically endangered. In the state of Rio de Janeiro, where the poet lived most of his life, it’s likely extinct. Nationally, the jacutinga’s conservation status is listed as endangered on the red list maintained by ICMBio, the environment ministry’s administrative arm. The victim of habitat destruction and degradation as well as uncontrolled hunting, the jacutinga presents a textbook example of how the Atlantic Forest’s loss of fauna, or defaunation, is unfolding. Local extinctions don’t just occur where the forest has disappeared; they also sometimes occur where the forest is still standing, the presence of trees masking the silence of an ecosystem in decline. According to a survey conducted by the Fiquem Sabendo initiative,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

