Pharmaceutical water pollution detected deep in the Brazilian Amazon

Many of us imagine the Brazilian Amazon to be pristine. But evidence of humanity’s modern lifestyle flows downstream through the rainforest every day from the region’s major population centers. According to findings published last year, urban streams and tributaries feeding into the Amazon River are highly contaminated with pharmaceuticals, including analgesics, psychostimulants and anti-diabetics, as well as with antibiotics and anti-inflammatories, in concentrations up to a hundred times larger than in the mainstem rivers into which they flow. Those results come from the Silent Amazon Project, whose researchers’ long-term goal is to create a complete dataset documenting the chemical pollution status of the Amazon River. “Our goal was to quantify current occurrence, exposure and risks of a group of contaminants, which is usually understudied in tropical regions. What we see is that the demographic pressures and the lack of sanitation and wastewater treatment allows them to reach areas of high ecological value,” Andreu Rico told Mongabay. He is an ecotoxicologist at the IMDEA Water Institute and the study’s chief researcher. The study team collected water samples at 40 points along 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) of the Amazon, Negro, Tapajós and Tocantins rivers, and in small tributaries that pass through the cities of Manaus in Amazonas state; Santarém and Belém both in Pará; and Macapá in Amapá state, to assess the presence of 43 pharmaceuticals and other urban contaminants. Sample collection sites in the Amazon (A), Negro (N), Tapajós (TA) and Tocantins (TO) rivers, and in small urban tributaries in the Brazilian Amazon. The region’s sharp urban population growth and lack…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay