Researchers turn to drones for that big-picture view of the forest canopy

Tropical forests across the world are hurting. Climate change is intensifying drought and wildfires worldwide, and deforestation continues to challenge conservation efforts to save intact forests. This means scientists need to collect data fast and efficiently. But this often isn’t feasible in remote areas where forests cover large swaths of land. Moreover, remote sensing using satellites can’t always penetrate the cloud-covered canopies of the tropics. In a recent study, scientists piloted drones to learn more about tree mortality across one of the most well-studied research stations in the world: Barro Colorado Island in the Panama Canal, home to the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute (STRI). K.C. Cushman, a postdoctoral researcher at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, who authored the study, says that patterns emerged only because they were able to collect a lot of data across an area much larger than the plots typically studied on the ground. “It speaks to how important it is to look at these processes over really large areas using tools like drones,” she says. The kind of soil, age of the forest and steepness of terrain explained most of the differences in the natural disturbances that the scientists saw. Disturbance is more common in older forests, where the canopy trees vary in height and can be exposed to more wind. On steep terrain, trees are more exposed to weather. But trees can form deeper roots in certain soils, helping them stand strong during storms. And while the proof-of-concept study shows the usefulness of drones, experts say…This article was originally published on Mongabay

