‘Studying a ghost’: In Cape Town, urban caracals give researchers lots to ponder

Even in the isolated, scrubby plains of the savanna, spotting the black ear tufts of a caracal prowling nearby remains a rare opportunity. The wild cat, sometimes known as the lynx of the desert, prefers elusive solitude. But lately, residents of Cape Town, South Africa, have noticed the predators somewhere new: in their own neighborhoods. A caracal sits at an intersection in Cape Point. Image courtesy of Luke Nelson/Urban Caracal Project. To better understand this phenomenon, Laurel Serieys, a biologist at the University of Cape Town, launched the Urban Caracal Project in 2014. “Nothing was known about the caracals in Table Mountain/Cape Town, and one of my key research interests is how urbanization impacts wild cat populations,” Serieys says. “So, Cape Town caracals provided a unique opportunity to investigate something I’m very passionate about. Additionally, at the time, very little was known about caracals generally.” To that end, Serieys and Gabriella R. M. Leighton, also of UCT, along with other researchers based in Africa and Europe, began a multiyear study examining how Cape Town’s ever-swelling urban edge impacts the carnivores. A caracal descends stairs. Image courtesy of Anya Adendorff/Urban Caracal Project. Globally, caracals (Caracal caracal) roam across a massive range, from India and the Middle East to Central and Southern Africa, according to global conservation authority the IUCN. However, their populations in urban areas face unique threats. For Serieys and her team, resolving or mitigating those threats has become a driving force behind their research project, the findings of which…This article was originally published on Mongabay

