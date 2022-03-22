Cambodian project aims to revive flagging fish populations in Tonle Sap Lake

At a young age, Mekong giant catfish look the same as striped river catfish, their regular-size, widely consumed relatives. But as they mature, the giant catfish quickly eclipse their smaller kin, reaching a weight of 200 kilograms (440 pounds) in just six years. It was this astonishing growth rate that alerted a fish farmer in Prey Veng province in Cambodia to the fact that she had mistakenly stocked her pond with one of the critically endangered goliaths. Over 13 years, it grew so massive that she could no longer accommodate it and was obliged to donate it to the local fisheries authority for release back into the wild. Earlier this month, an international team of scientists and fisheries specialists liberated the behemoth into a network of protected areas in Tonle Sap Lake in central Cambodia, alongside 1,500 other captive-reared juvenile fish, in an effort to boost local fish numbers. In addition to two Mekong giant catfish (Pangasianodon gigas), among the world’s largest freshwater fish, the team released hundreds of nutritionally important and endangered striped river catfish (Pangasianodon hypophthalmus) and critically endangered giant barbs (Catlocarpio siamensis), a type of freshwater carp and Cambodia’s national fish. Most of the fish had been collected as larvae from the mainstream Mekong River near Phnom Penh and reared at a fisheries research facility operated by the Cambodian Fisheries Administration in partnership with the USAID-supported Wonders of the Mekong project. Giant barb were among the three threatened fish species released. This one, photographed with a Khmer…This article was originally published on Mongabay

