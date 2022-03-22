In Brazil, a forest community fights to remain on its traditional land

“We are hopeful, we never gave up on our goal, to get our house back,” says Heber do Prado Carneiro. He and his wife, Vanessa Honorato, are Caiçaras, members of traditional communities established centuries ago along the southern coastline of Brazil. Carneiro’s family has lived since the 19th century in Caiçara communities in a swath of the Atlantic Forest in São Paulo state, according to an anthropological and historical study, making a living selling fish and planting crops. In 1986, the area was designated a conservation zone, part of the Juréia-Itatins Ecological Station. “Under the rules of the reserve, we have the right to stay,” Carneiro tells Mongabay in a phone interview. But in July 2019, the Fundação Florestal (Forest Foundation), a conservation institute linked to the São Paulo state government, knocked down their house, Carneiro and Honorato say, along with that of his cousin, Marcos Venícius do Prado. The foundation told Mongabay in an email that all the houses there had been built irregularly. The house of another cousin, Edmilson Prado, was spared, Carneiro says, because his pregnant wife, Karina Otsuka, refused to leave. The two evicted couples are now staying with a relative, in a nearby site. “It’s not easy, so many people in a single house, with an 11-month-old baby,” Carneiro says. Family members and friends lie down in a circle around all that remains of Heber do Prado Carneiro and Vanessa Honorato’s family home in the Juréia-Itatins Ecological Station, in São Paulo state. They are Caiçaras, the name for people…This article was originally published on Mongabay

