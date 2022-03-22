Multiyear ice thinner than thought as Arctic sea ice reaches winter max: Studies

Arctic sea ice has reached its annual maximum at 14.88 million sq. km. (5.75 million sq. mi.), the 10th lowest winter extent since satellite monitoring began in 1979. The annual maximum was announced after temperatures at the North Pole shot up higher than normal by 28° Celsius (50° Fahrenheit) last week, close to the melting point, because of warm air delivered by a fast-developing “bomb cyclone” originating on the U.S. East Coast. Although ice extent is far from the worst scientists have seen, it is still 770,000 sq. km. smaller than the 1981-2010 average winter maximum and came on February 25, the second earliest date on record. Not only the quantity but also the quality of the ice is deteriorating remarkably fast, new research suggests. “We’re losing the older ice, the multiyear ice,” said Mark Serreze, director of the National Snow and Ice Data Center. “There used to be stuff out there that was 10 to 12 years old. That’s gone. So there’s no secret here, you’re losing multiyear ice, you’re transitioning to a first-year ice kind of regime.” With less sea ice to reflect sunlight in the summer, the Arctic Ocean is absorbing more sunlight, a feedback that is speeding up global warming. But as in the past, sea ice conditions have varied greatly in the last year. In July, Arctic sea ice was on course to set a record summer minimum extent, but ended up only the 10th lowest on record following a spell of cool, cloudy weather…This article was originally published on Mongabay

