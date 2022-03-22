‘Right moon for fishing’: Study finds gravitational impacts on plants, animals

Electrical engineer Cristiano de Mello Gallep was working in a biophotonics laboratory in the city of Limeira, in Brazil’s São Paulo state, trying to measure self-luminescence in organisms — the ability of plants to glow in the dark, essentially. The experiments with seed germination took days, and Gallep, a researcher at the University of Campinas (Unicamp), noted that variations in the growth curve of plants made it impossible to compare the tests when conducted on different days or even at different times. “So we went after the literature,” he says. “It seems pretty obvious after we find out, but what varies day to day, month to month and also throughout the year is the gravity that causes the tides, the most visible effect that everyone knows of.” So Gallep expanded the scope of his tests to other types of seeds, and combined them with the results obtained from partner laboratories, publishing his findings in 2014. Reviewing that information and taking into account two other studies on the subject, Gallep and biologist Daniel Robert from the University of Bristol in the U.K. have now come out with an extensive meta-analysis to show evidence that the rhythmic activity of organisms is closely associated with the effects of the sun and moon’s gravitational forces on the Earth. One of the earlier studies in the meta-analysis, published in 1965, demonstrated that, in a laboratory with controlled water conditions and without the influence of ocean tides, crustaceans maintained a pattern of behavior and swimming consistent…This article was originally published on Mongabay

