Bird-counting app kindles interest in Nepal’s rich avian life

KATHMANDU — Hundreds of bird lovers in Nepal, who would otherwise have been enjoying the spring weather visiting the various bird-watching sites around the country, stayed home in the second week of February spending time on their mobile phones. They looked for birds in their own neighborhoods, counted them and uploaded the information to the Chhimeki Chara (“neighborhood bird”) app created recently by Bird Conservation Nepal (BCN), a partner of BirdLife International, for this year’s bird count. “We came up with the idea to use a mobile phone app after being inspired by the Great Backyard Bird Count, which takes place every year worldwide from February 18-21,” said Arati Nepali from BCN. Launched in 1998 in the U.S. by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and National Audubon Society, the aim of the Great Backyard Bird Count is to bring together people for the love of birds. Over four days, it invites people to watch and count as many birds as possible. These observations, according to the organizers, help scientists better understand global bird populations before one of their annual migrations. According to their website, people from around the world observed 7,099 species of birds in 253 sub-regions during the count period. Colombia topped the list with 1,240 species, Ecuador 1,039 and India 1,022. “It was the first time that we used the concept in Nepal. Our objective was to help people enjoy birds, generate insights for the public, support bird conservation, make neighborhoods bird-friendly and generate new ideas,” Nepali said.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

