Climate change: Extreme weather warning systems for all 'in five years'

BBC
Early warning systems to protect the entire world from extreme weather and climate disasters should be rolled out within five years, according to the UN.
Right now, around one-third of the global population has no cover while in Africa 60% of the population is unprotected.
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) will put together a plan on how this can be achieved by November.
Around $1.5bn will be needed to finance the development.
Over the past 50 years, a weather, climate, or water-related disaster has occurred on average every day.
As the world warms, these weather related extreme events are on the increase, going up five-fold over the past half-century.
But better warning systems have ensured that the number of people killed in these floods and storms has fallen significantly in the same period.
However, the scale of improvement depends very much on where you live.
Last year, when Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, it was the fifth strongest such storm to hit the continental US.
Thanks to effective forecasting and early warning, tens of thousands of people were mandated to evacuate and overall deaths were less than 100.
Contrast that with Cyclone Idai which hit Southern Africa in 2019, leaving around a thousand people dead across Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe and millions more in need in humanitarian