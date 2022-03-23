Deforestation for palm oil falls in Southeast Asia, but is it a trend or a blip?

JAKARTA — Deforestation associated with palm oil in the region covering Indonesia, Malaysia and Papua New Guinea has declined for the second straight year, a new analysis shows, dropping to its lowest level since 2017. The decline bucks concerns that palm oil deforestation would experience a surge last year, following the 2020 downturn, on the back of rallying palm oil prices. The analysis, by sustainability risk analysis organization Chain Reaction Research (CRR), shows that deforestation in the three countries for oil palm plantations amounted to a total of 19,000 hectares (46,900 acres), an area the size of Washington, D.C. This represents a 50% decline from the 38,000 hectares (93,900 acres) of palm oil deforestation recorded in 2020, according to the analysis, which was coordinated by research consultancy Aidenvironment and Earth Equalizer, its Indonesian spinoff. Glenn Hurowitz, CEO of U.S.-based advocacy group Mighty Earth, called the findings “a big deal,” noting that the figure for 2021 was less than 5% of historical levels. “This progress happened at the same time that commodity prices are through the roof, with palm oil at an all-time record of $1,485 per ton,” he wrote on LinkedIn. Commodity prices are often associated with deforestation. A 2021 study, not peer-reviewed, by researchers from technology company TheTreeMap and other institutions found that rates of both plantation expansion and forest loss correlated with palm oil prices. According to the study, a price decline of 1% was associated with a 1.08% decrease in new plantations and a 0.68% decrease in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

