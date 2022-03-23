Podcast: Crucial to conservation, Indigenous communities’ global environmental leadership continues

Today’s installment of the Mongabay Newscast is a special Earth Month episode in which we highlight the growing recognition of the role Indigenous peoples play as the world’s top conservationists. Listen here: Scientists, governments, the UN and the World Bank all agree on the outsize importance of indigenous-led conservation. In fact, a study by the World Bank showed that, though Indigenous people’s traditional lands account for less than 22% of the world’s land area, they protect 80% of the world’s biodiversity. And this protection is not passive: Indigenous-led projects are a vital part of the conservation movement across the world. We discuss today several Indigenous-led conservation projects here in the United States. In recognition of how vital Indigenous-led conservation practices are to protecting our planet, there’s a growing global movement to secure Indigenous land rights. But the conservation establishment hasn’t always prioritized the rights of indigenous peoples or even recognized their contributions to preserving nature. We speak today with author Michelle Nijhuis, whose latest book, Beloved Beasts: Fighting for Life in an Age of Extinction, is a history of the modern conservation movement. She tells us about the book and what it has to say about how Indigenous communities and their traditional ecological knowledge We also speak with Dr. Julie Thorstenson, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and the director of the Native American Fish and Wildlife Society. She tells us that the 574 tribes in the United States manage more than 140 million acres of land, and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay