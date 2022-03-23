Ships sunk in nuclear tests host diverse corals, study says. But do we need them?

On May 25, 1946, the United States detonated the first underwater nuclear bomb at Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands to see what kind of damage it would cause. This particular bomb, known by the codename “Baker,” sank eight warships that had been deliberately positioned around the atoll, and produced a giant mushroom cloud that inundated the sea and sky. While Bikini Atoll is still radioactive, the surrounding ocean hasn’t become the nuclear wasteland one might expect. Many coral species have proved to be resilient to this large-scale anthropogenic disturbance, and corals have also settled on the sunken warships that have been rusting on the seafloor for more than 70 years. In 2018, ecologist Greg Asner and a team of divers began a survey of the coral on the warships at Bikini Atoll as well as the sunken Japanese fleet of Truk (Chuuk) Lagoon in Micronesia, in an effort to answer a question: could these reefs act as biodiversity havens? This question has become particularly relevant as the global oceans heat up as a result of climate change, causing widespread coral bleaching from which many natural reefs are unable to recover. Ecologists are trying to find out if the coral reefs formed on sunken ships can act as biodiversity havens. Image courtesy of Greg Asner. Asner and his team undertook a series of deep dives to survey the stony coral species on 29 warships at Bikini Atoll and Chuuk Lagoon, most of them at a depth of about 55 meters…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay