Stamping out savanna fires doesn’t bolster carbon sink by much, study finds

A nearly seven-decade-long experiment in South Africa's largest national park is yielding surprising results about how fires mold savanna land. The analysis from Kruger National Park, published in the journal Nature, found that stamping out fires generates much smaller carbon sequestration gains than previously thought — a mere 0.35 metric tons of carbon per hectare per year. This is a fraction of earlier estimates, some of them as high as 9.4 metric tons. According to an opinion piece by Niall P. Hanan and Anthony M. Swemmer published along with the study, the results raise questions about whether fire suppression in such landscapes is efficient at combating climate change. Scientists can miss the mark when calculating carbon storage potential because underground carbon storage is harder to get right. Plants stash carbon by turning it into biomass through photosynthesis. About a quarter of plant biomass is found underground, per a recent estimate. Shrublands and grasslands store more carbon below ground, on average, compared to forests — two and three times, respectively. Savanna fire in West Africa. Shrublands and grasslands store more carbon below ground, on average, compared to forests — two and three times, respectively. Image by ETF89 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0). Today, more than half of all greenhouse gas emissions linked to fires in the tropics come from the burning of natural grassland and savannas. The African savanna is the most expansive in the world. Fires are lit every year to prepare land for farming.

