AI model shows how Amazon dams can be made less environmentally damaging

Hydropower accounts for more than 60% of the electricity generated in Brazil. And the network of mighty rivers in the Amazon Basin is responsible for most of this potential. Today, there are more than 300 proposals for new dams under consideration in the region. But while hydropower is considered a source of clean energy — it emits no greenhouse gases when generating power — the construction of the dams, and the environmental and social impacts entailed in the process, can be devastating to the environment and to traditional communities. A new study published in Science magazine shows that artificial intelligence can be used to help identify the best and worst locations for building new hydropower plants. What sets it apart from other studies on the issue is that it considers the entire gamut of impacts — not only from new undertakings, but also of existing ones — whereas convention analyses have tended to focus only on individual projects. The study, led by Alexander Flecker, a biology professor at Cornell University in the U.S., presents a method to evaluate the pros and cons related to a hydropower plant’s capacity, its impacts, and a set of environmental criteria including water flow, sediment transport, waterway connectivity and fish biodiversity. According to Flecker, the main difference between this method and ones that evaluate dams individually is that the latter fail to consider the broader scenario of consequences that accumulate over time with multiple undertakings. These can manifest themselves on much larger physical scales than…This article was originally published on Mongabay

