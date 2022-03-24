Chinese investment in Latin America plagues people and nature: Report

China has spent the last two decades quietly establishing an economic foothold in Latin America, a region that has traditionally relied on Western investment. It’s become the top trade partner for countries like Brazil and Peru, and its banks have given out more than $137 billion in loans since 2005, mostly for infrastructure, energy and mining projects. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to improve economic relations in 145 countries through the development of land and sea routes, was expanded to include Latin America in 2017. Since then, 21 countries in the region have signed on. But many of the projects backed by China are also some of the most egregious violators of human rights and environmental law. They neglect the needs of local and Indigenous communities and contribute to deforestation and pollution, according to a new report. The Collective on Chinese Financing and Investments, Human Rights and the Environment (CICDHA), a coalition of conservation and human rights groups in Latin America, examined some of the largest China-backed projects in the region, providing a troubling overview of environmental wrongdoing. “The impact on the environment not only directly damages the ecosystems and communities that live in them,” the report said, “but also impedes on the right of future generations to enjoy a healthy environment.” Work on the Las Bambas mine in Peru. (Photo via Wikimedia) Impacts on biodiversity and Indigenous communities The report looked at 26 projects in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

