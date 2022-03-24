In Indonesia’s Spice Islands, some farmers are going back to organic

TERNATE, Indonesia — It’s a sunny day in January in Indonesia’s North Maluku province, and Kamil Ishak is looking at the crops on his organic farm. “I was introduced to organic fertilizer when I received training from a community empowerment group,” Kamil, who started farming in 2013, tells Mongabay Indonesia. Kamil is one of the few farmers in Ternate, the largest town and main island in the archipelago that makes up North Maluku, to have abandoned chemical fertilizers and pesticides in favor of organic ones. North Maluku province, in green, in eastern Indonesia. Image via Wikimedia Commons. Farming on Ternate, one of the legendary Spice Islands, goes back century, supported in large part by the island’s fertile volcanic soil. Image by Mahmud Ichi/Mongabay Indonesia. The use of pesticides in developing countries grew by 7-8% annually between 1970 and 1990, while the application of chemical fertilizers surged almost fourfold during that period, according to the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization. But these chemicals aren’t always efficient, and their excessive use pollutes the surrounding environment. By the early 2000s, around a million Indonesian farmers had received training in organic farming from field schools that became models for other countries, according to the Pesticide Action Network, which campaigns to phase out the use of chemical pesticides in agriculture. Kamil says he makes his own organic fertilizer when he can, but otherwise buys it from a local producer. Since going organic, his harvests have been consistent and profitable, without any major pest problem, he…This article was originally published on Mongabay

