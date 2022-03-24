Indigenous land rights take center stage in a new global framework for biodiversity conservation (commentary)

With negotiations underway in Geneva for the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, Indigenous land rights have finally taken center stage. The human rights group Avaaz released a 30-page document calling for the full recognition of the rights of Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities (IPLCs) over their lands, waters, and territories within the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF), calling specifically for: “… a new goal (Goal E), that ensures the 2050 vision includes IPLCs, and a new target that safeguards IPLC rights over their lands and waters by 2025.” This is a historically important proposal. It acknowledges that if we truly want to achieve the top-level goal of the UN Convention — to save biodiversity and reverse the extinction crisis — we must simultaneously secure the land rights of Indigenous peoples and local communities at scale. We cannot achieve one goal without achieving the other. The vital importance of IPLC lands Let’s look at the numbers. If we include the vast stretches of biologically diverse land governed by Indigenous peoples and local communities, added to the 17.1% of land formally protected by governments, we have a total of approximately 34.5% of the world’s land area under protective governance, according to the recent Territories of Life Report. Note: a portion of government Protected Areas are also IPLC owned and/or managed (3.6% of total land area). There is a growing coalition of countries and big NGOs calling for a 30% protection target by 2020, but effectively we’re already well past achieving that mark when…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay