Marine cold spells, a potential buffer against warming seas, are fading away

In 2010, an influx of cold air blew over the lower Florida Keys, chilling the subtropical waters to temperatures as low as 11° Celsius, or 52° Fahrenheit. The coral reefs in the area, which had already been struggling against warm-water bleaching events, disease outbreaks and other stressors, grew weak in the cold. By the time the event was over, about 11% of the reefs had died, one study suggested, with inshore reefs sustaining the worst losses. While this event, known as a marine cold spell, was detrimental to the marine environment, others can be helpful, especially as climate change heats up the oceans and causes more marine heat waves that disrupt the ocean's ecological balance. For instance, a series of marine cold spells that happened off the west coast of Australia helped buffer the impacts of heat stress and allowed local abalone, scallop and crab fisheries to recover, according to a study. A new study published in Geophysical Research Letters looks at the global trend of marine cold spells — defined as events in which water temperatures dip below a certain threshold and hold steady for at least five days — as our planet shifts and changes in response to human-induced climate change. The researchers found that there are 25% fewer marine cold spells today than there were in the 1980s, and that the intensity of these events is 15% lower than what they used to be.

