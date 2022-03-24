Millennia of Indigenous history faces erasure as mining grips Brazil’s Tapajós

The myth of a “demographic void” in the Amazon and of the “virgin forest” has been systematically debunked by a series of scientific studies showing that the rainforest has a history of human occupation stretching back millennia. Archaeology plays a central role in revealing the historical, cultural and socioeconomic richness of this past. Recent discoveries have reinforced findings from the 1970s and 1980s in the Tapajós region in the Brazilian state of Pará. The report “Tapajós Sob o Sol” (“Tapajós Under the Sun”), released by the NGO International Rivers, brings together many of these unprecedented archaeological findings — while underscoring that the research is under threat from the massive industrialization of illegal mining. The destructive forces of mining combined with the advance of the farming frontier and a series of infrastructure projects planned for the Tapajós region — hydroelectric plants, ports, waterways, dams and railways — risk erasing this ancient history. Brazil’s National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (IPHAN) lists 375 archaeological sites in the municipalities that make up the Tapajós River region: 134 in Itaituba, 81 in Santarém, 65 in Jacareacanga, 59 in Belterra, 21 in Rurópolis, nine in Novo Progresso, and six in Aveiro. “The idea of the great void, the myth that the forest is pristine, paves the way for the viewpoint that natural resources are there to be exploited,” says report co-author Bruna Rocha, coordinator and adjunct professor of archaeology at the Federal University of Western Pará (UFOPA). “When we look at the information that archaeology…This article was originally published on Mongabay

