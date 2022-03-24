Stronghold for Africa’s rarest falcon discovered in reserve threatened by Mozambique insurgency

A team of biologists has discovered a nesting stronghold for Africa’s rarest falcon in the granite domes that tower over Mozambique’s Niassa Special Reserve. The team surveyed more than 30 of these granite domes, or inselbergs, and spotted Taita falcon (Falco fasciinucha) nests at nearly half of them. Young falcons were found at half those breeding sites, meaning the parents had successfully raised chicks. Niassa is one of the largest protected areas in Africa. Its 4.2 million hectares (10.4 million acres) include large areas of the open dryland forest known as miombo as well as patches of evergreen montane forest on the inselbergs. There are charismatic mammals including elephants, lions and wild dogs, as well as some 60,000 people in 40-odd villages within the reserve. Taita falcons are small, stocky birds of prey, which dive from their clifftop perches in pursuit of smaller birds. Biologists estimate there are between 500 and 1,000 mature birds across the whole of their range, which stretches patchily from Ethiopia to South Africa. To survey the inselbergs, Christiaan Brink, raptor and large terrestrial bird project manager for the conservation group BirdLife South Africa, and his colleagues rose each day before dawn to take a helicopter ride from their base camp at the headquarters of the Niassa reserve at Mbatamila to a chosen site. Once they landed, the team would train spotting scopes and binoculars on cliff faces while doing their best to ignore the attentions of mopane flies, a small gnat-like species that seeks moisture…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay