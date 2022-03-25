Coalition against online wildlife trafficking shares little evidence of success (analysis)

Finding endangered plants and animals for sale online remains easy. “Rampant” according to Mark Hofberg of the International Federation for Animal Welfare (IFAW). The strong word is significant since it comes from an official of one of three major nonprofit groups that have tried a new strategy to combat online sales: constructive engagement with Facebook and 46 other social media and e-commerce platforms. Officials from the Coalition to End Wildlife Trafficking Online say progress is being made, but the evidence is minimal. Critics call the Coalition “a black box” from which little light emerges, allowing the member companies to greenwash by pointing to their Coalition membership cards. Figures shared publicly via the Coalition to End Wildlife Trafficking Online’s 2021 progress report. “The coalition is premised on the idea that self-regulation will work,” said Simone Haysom, a senior analyst with the Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime (GITOC). Activists outside the Coalition pursue more confrontational approaches and strongly criticize the platforms for inaction. Facebook is “directly fueling the global extinction crisis,” said Gretchen Peters, Executive Director of the Alliance to Counter Crime Online (ACCO). Her group and others are filing lawsuits and backing legislation to regulate the platforms. One widely agreed prescription for holding the platforms accountable is more transparency. The Coalition provides only a handful of figures about what its members are doing collectively about online IWT. When the Coalition began in 2018, it announced a major goal – to cut online illegal wildlife trafficking (IWT) by 80% by the end of 2020.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

