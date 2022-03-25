‘Giving up’: Amazon is losing its resilience under human pressure, study shows

The Amazon Rainforest is resilient: the largest rainforest on the planet has been around for at least 55 million years, surviving repeated ice ages and warming. But human impacts, combined with climate change, are decreasing that resiliency, causing the forest to lose its ability to bounce back from repeated disturbances, according to a new study published in the journal Nature Climate Change. “We had an idea that we might see a loss of resilience in a couple of areas of the Amazon, but not to the extent we found,” Chris Boulton, a researcher at the University of Exeter, U.K., and lead author of the study, told Mongabay. “It doesn’t come from a modeling study that tells us something about future changes that are to some people a long way off, it shows that the rainforest is under stress right now.” Boulton and his team found that three-quarters of the Amazon has lost some resilience since 2000, meaning the forest is losing its ability to recover biomass as quickly after events such as droughts. This loss of resilience is especially high in regions close to human activity and with less rainfall. “In other words, it’s recovering slower compared to 15 years ago or so,” Boulton said. A red-bellied tamarin (Saguinus labiatus), a primate that lives in the Lábrea region of the Amazon. Image by Nils Axel Braathen via Flickr (CC BY 2.0). Using remote-sensing data from satellites that measure the water content of plants in the forest, researchers were able to determine…This article was originally published on Mongabay

