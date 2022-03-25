The Great Barrier Reef is bleaching — once again — and over a larger area

The Great Barrier Reef is experiencing a sixth mass bleaching event, the marine park’s authority confirmed today after completing aerial surveys of the region. This is the fourth time the region has bleached in the past six years, raising concerns that the world’s largest reef system will be unable to recover. The current bleaching event is impacting all four management zones of the Great Barrier Reef, with the most severe bleaching happening in a 650-kilometer (400-mile) span between Cooktown, Queensland, and the Whitsunday Islands, said Neal Cantin, a research scientist at the Australian Institute of Marine Science involved in this year’s surveys. “The frequency of severe bleaching is going to make it harder for the reef to recover,” Cantin told Mongabay in a video interview. “Certainly there’s been signs of natural recovery throughout a lot of the Great Barrier Reef since the 2016 and 2017 bleaching events. We hope that that will be the case following this event. But certainly, we’re seeing signs of mortality during the aerial surveys.” The region is presently going through a climate pattern known as a La Niña, which would typically bring monsoons, heavy rain and cooler temperatures. But this year, the majority of the rain occurred further south, bringing record-breaking floods to a vast area between Brisbane and Sydney. Sea surface temperatures around the Great Barrier Reef have also been higher than normal, with some temperature anomalies more than 3.5° Celsius (6.3° Fahrenheit) above average, Cantin said. “The ocean warming signal for this region…This article was originally published on Mongabay

