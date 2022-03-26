Solar farms: Can expansion overcome Tory MPs' concerns?

From BBC
The government badly needs to generate more renewable energy to meet its emission targets and make the UK more energy independent.
But some of its own MPs are among those lining up against projects that could power hundreds of thousands of homes.
At least 20 have publicly spoken out against solar or wind projects in their own constituencies in the past two years.
Many of them say they fully support increasing energy from renewables.
But building wind turbines and solar panel farms on unspoilt English countryside can be deeply unpopular with their constituents.
Cabinet ministers know this too – and have even been debating giving people who live near wind farms energy bill discounts to sweeten the pill.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made it clear that offshore wind farms and more nuclear power are his preferred options to tackle the UK’s future energy needs.
But onshore wind, and solar panels, are also expected to be part of the mix when the government unveils its new energy strategy next week.
Large solar panel farms – known as arrays – have tended to fly below the radar as an issue, but are facing increasing local opposition.
A proposal to build the UK’s largest solar farm on the Cambridgeshire-Suffolk border is being opposed by Treasury Minister Lucy Frazer and former health secretary Matt Hancock – who was briefly an energy minister – on size