Ukraine war: Chernobyl’s vodka producer remains defiant

It started with “Chernobyl moonshine”. Scientists who were studying crops grown in the Chernobyl exclusion zone decided to use some of their leftover grain to produce alcohol.
That experiment became a social enterprise that made and sold a spirit drink called, appropriately enough, Atomik.
The aim was to show that slightly radioactive fruit, grown in orchards in or near the contaminated exclusion zone that surrounds Chernobyl’s nuclear power plant, could be distilled into a spirit that was no more radioactive than any other. Profits were channelled into communities that live in deprived areas close to the zone.
Now, as Russian troops occupy the land where that fruit is grown and harvested, this unusual company is making a defiant marketing move by releasing two more “premium drinks” and donating profits to help Ukraine’s refugees.
While the future of an enterprise that makes a niche spirit might seem insignificant amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, it is an example of how decades of progress has been upended by war.
After 30 years of studying the exclusion zone, the scientists who set up the Atomik project enabled people on contaminated land to sell their own produce. It was a small but significant milestone in the recovery of a patch of Ukraine that was largely abandoned after the nuclear catastrophe in 1986.
“Now, that whole region where we harvest our fruit for production is occupied by Russian forces,” explained Kyrylo Korychenskyi, an environmental researcher and member of the