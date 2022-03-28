FSC-certified Moorim Paper linked to massive forest clearing in Indonesia’s Papua

JAKARTA — An area of natural forest a tenth the size of Seoul has been cleared by a subsidiary of South Korean paper giant Moorim in Indonesia’s Papua region, a new report shows. The land in question, in the district of Merauke, is part of a concession licensed to PT Plasma Nutfah Marind Papua (PNMP), a Moorim Paper subsidiary that grows pulpwood for making paper. Between 2015 and 2021, PNMP cleared more than 6,000 hectares (14,800 acres) of forest for its plantation, according to the report by NGOs including the Environmental Paper Network (EPN), Mighty Earth, Pusaka, and the Korean Federation for Environmental Movements (KFEM). Prior to the start of the clearing, PNMP’s concession was rich in forests. According to Global Forest Watch data, the concession held 54,800 hectares (135,400 acres) of natural forest, including some primary forest, and a further 9,610 hectares (23,700 acres) of other habitats, including savanna and seasonal alluvial wetland. Together, these forests, swamps and savannas comprise a key biodiversity hotspot, home to 40 species of mammals, 30 reptiles and 130 fishes on the IUCN Red List. Among them are tree kangaroos (Dendrolagus spp.), white cuscus (Spilocuscus maculatus), pig-nosed turtles (Carettochelys insculpta) and southern cassowaries (Casuarius casuarius), according to the report. Moorim, whose paper products sold around the world have Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification, said in a written response to the findings of the report that there were no primary forests or peatlands in PNMP’s concession. Instead, it said PNMP’s concession consists of mainly secondary…This article was originally published on Mongabay

