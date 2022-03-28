It’s a girl: Super rare Sumatran rhino born in captive-breeding center

Indonesia has reported the birth of a new Sumatran rhino calf in a captive-breeding program aimed at saving the critically endangered species from extinction. The female rhino was born March 24 at the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary in Way Kambas National Park in Sumatra’s Lampung province, according to a statement from Indonesia’s environment ministry. The calf is the offspring of Andatu, a male born at the sanctuary in 2012, and Rosa, a female captured from the wild in 2005. The ministry has yet to announce the name of the newborn. The newborn calf is the third Sumatran rhino (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) born at the Way Kambas sanctuary, and the sixth born since intensive efforts to breed the species began in the 1980s. “The birth of this Sumatran rhino is such exciting news amidst the efforts by Indonesian government and partners to increase the population of the Sumatran rhinos,” said Wiratno, the director general of conservation at the ministry, in a press release published on Mar. 28. Rosa and her child. Image courtesy of Indonesia’s Environment and Forestry Ministry. Indonesia is the last refuge for the Sumatran rhino. Eight captive individuals — including the newborn — live in Way Kambas National Park, and a lone female is kept at the Kelian sanctuary in Indonesian Borneo. The wild population is estimated to be no more than 80 individuals living in small, fragmented habitats in Sumatra and Borneo. Rhino experts around the world decided in 2017 that the captive breeding of Sumatran rhinos, from both…This article was originally published on Mongabay

