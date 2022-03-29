Biodiversity: Pressure grows for deal to save nature

From BBC
SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
A global agreement to reverse the loss of nature and halt extinctions is inching closer, as talks in Geneva enter their final day.
International negotiators are working on the text of a UN framework to safeguard nature ahead of a high-level summit in China later this year.
Observers have slammed the “snail’s pace” of negotiations and are pressing for a strengthening of ambitions.
Divisions remain, including over financing the plans.
“The science is very clear, we do not have any more time to waste; we need to take action now,” Bernadette Fischler Hooper, head of international advocacy at WWF-UK, told BBC News.
“Not only on biodiversity loss, but also on climate change which is a very inter-linked issue. So that is what’s at stake here; it’s actually the future of the planet and its people.”
The final version of the draft UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) will be negotiated in Kunming, China, at the Cop15 summit, which is expected to take place at the end of August.
The outcome will decide for the coming decades how the world will address the challenges of reducing the extinction risk threatening more than one million species, protecting 30% of land and sea, eliminating billions of dollars of environmentally-damaging government subsidies and restoring degraded ecosystems.
Talks aimed at progressing the nascent agreement have been taking place