Climate change: Heatwave temperature threshold raised in England by Met Office

From BBC

Forecasters have raised the temperature at which a heatwave is declared in several areas of England.

The Met Office defines a heatwave as when an area experiences daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding a certain level for three days in a row.

Eight counties have had these limits raised by the forecaster by 1C.

Announcing the change, experts said climate data showed “undeniable warming” in the UK accompanying increasing greenhouse gas emissions.

The new limits are:

28C (82F) in Surrey, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire27C (81F) in Lincolnshire and 26C (79F) in the East Riding of Yorkshire

What defines a heatwave is linked to historical climate data. The UK has been experiencing rising average temperatures in recent years as a result of global warming.

Previous thresholds used data from 1981 to 2010, but the new limits are based on the period between 1991 and 2020, the Met Office said.

‘More frequent heatwaves’

The Met Office’s heatwave thresholds vary in the UK between 25C to 28C, with London previously the only area to have a limit of 28C.

Most South East counties have a threshold of 27C, while many central areas have a threshold of 26C.

The rest of England, as well as all of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland still fall under a 25C threshold.

Dr Mark McCarthy, head of the Met Office National Climate Information Centre – the body which manages the UK’s climate records – said climate statistics over time have revealed an “undeniable warming trend for the UK”.

