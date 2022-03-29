Dams on Brazil’s Jamanxim River: The advancing assault on the environment and indigenous peoples in the Tapajós basin (commentary)

Brazil’s Amazon dam plans have been slowed down over the past decade due to realization by the country’s electrical authorities that obtaining environmental licenses would be difficult when indigenous peoples are impacted, despite the government’s success in forcing approval of dams such as Belo Monte. Teles Pires (see here and here) and São Manoel that clearly violate the rights of these people as guaranteed by Brazil’s constitution Article 321, Laws (Decree nº 10.088/2019; formerly Law No. 5051 of 19 April 2004) and commitments under International Labor Organization Convention 169. Three of the planned large dams that had been stalled would be built in the state of Pará on the Jamanxim River, a tributary of the Tapajós River, which is a major tributary of the Amazon River. A clear sign that this hesitancy has changed has now surged forth with Brazil’s parastatal electrical holding company (ELETROBRÁS: Centrais Elétricas do Brasil) and its subsidiary ELETRONORTE (Centrais Elétricas do Norte do Brasil, S.A.) requesting (and on 24 January 2022 obtaining) an extension of a deadline from the National Agency for Electrical Energy (ANEEL) to allow drafting economic viability studies for these dams (see here and here). This shows that the Brazilian federal government continues to refuse to recognize both the enormous environmental and human costs of Amazonian dams and the fact that Brazil has energy options far better than dams not only in terms of impacts but also on financial grounds (see here, here, here and here). It also shows that the government…This article was originally published on Mongabay

