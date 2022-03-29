EU response to palm oil is opportunity, not threat (commentary)

Indonesia is the biggest palm oil producer in the world. Alongside Malaysia, both countries dominate 85% of the global market. Palm oil is considered one of the strategic commodities in Indonesia that has a significant role in the country’s economic development. According to the Indonesian Coordinating Ministry of Economy, the palm oil industry has provided employment to 16 million workers, both directly and indirectly. In 2018, Indonesia’s palm oil and palm kernel production was recorded at 48.68 million metric tons, consisting of 40.57 million metric tons of crude palm oil and 8.11 million metric tons of palm kernel oil. In addition, palm oil also has been headlining land conflicts in Indonesia in the past decade. From 2012 to 2021, the Consortium for Agrarian Reform (KPA) recorded 3,537 agrarian conflicts. Within these past 10 years, the plantation sector always sits on top every single year, with a total of 1,380 cases, where palm oil dominates the source of conflicts. Therefore, the ongoing discussion in the European Union regarding setting up new due diligence against products that are linked to deforestation is going to affect Indonesia and its palm oil producers. Forest and oil palm in Kalimantan, Indonesia. Image by Rhett A. Butler / Mongabay. The EU moves On Jan. 17, 2018, the European Parliament voted to phase out palm oil from its renewable energy program by 2021. It also wants to cap crop-based biofuels at the member states’ 2017 consumption levels and no more than 7% of all transport fuels until…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay