Indonesian bill turns coal-derived fuels clean by ignoring true scale of emissions

JAKARTA — Indonesia looks set to continue its heavy reliance on coal in its energy mix under a legislative sleight of hand: it will define fuels derived from coal as “new energy” and ignore any carbon emissions associated with them as “minimal.” The proposal has drawn heavy criticism from energy experts, who say it contradicts the Indonesian government’s pledge at last year’s COP26 climate summit in Glasgow to phase out its use of coal. The fossil fuel accounts for the majority of Indonesia’s current energy mix, and now looks set to eclipse renewable alternatives under a proposed bill on new and renewable energy. At a hearing on March 17, parliament presented the latest draft of the bill, which formally defines hydrogen, coal bed methane, liquified coal, and gasified coal — all products of the fossil fuel — as “new” energy, alongside nuclear. Eddy Soeparno, deputy chair of the parliamentary commission on energy affairs, said these “downstream coal products” will be processed in such a way as to eliminate their carbon content. “Therefore, the carbon content in the coal is very minimal,” he said as quoted by Indonesian news portal CNNIndonesia.com. But this kind of reasoning ignores the emissions from turning the coal into its gas or liquid fuel forms, according to the Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR), a Jakarta-based energy policy think tank. The government is betting big on coal gasification, which can be used to produce both hydrogen and dimethyl ether (DME), the latter being a gas that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

