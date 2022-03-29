Madagascar’s insistence on using seized rosewood rattles conservationists

Madagascar is the custodian of some of the world’s most valuable contraband: seized rosewood worth millions of dollars on the international market. Since 2013, global trade in Malagasy rosewood has been banned under CITES, the international convention on the wildlife trade. Now, the African nation is proposing to use part of the seized timber domestically. Though the plan concerns less than 2% of the stockpile, if allowed, the decision could have far-reaching consequences for the illicit trade in the hardwood, conservationists say, highlighting the potential for abuse. It could set a dangerous precedent, opening the door for the remaining timber to be unlawfully funneled into the global market and drive illegal logging, the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) and Transparency International (TI) said in a joint release. Madagascar says it will use the wood to build infrastructure and produce handicrafts to be sold in-country and for limited export of finished items, effectively removing it from CITES oversight. Illegally logged rosewood from Masoala and Marojejy in Antalaha, Madagascar, circa 2005. Image by Erik Patel via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0). “CITES regulates international trade. Domestic trade in timber harvested in the same country is normally an internal business,” David Whitbourn, a spokesperson for the CITES secretariat, told Mongabay in an email. The CITES standing committee, with representatives from the six key geographical regions, met in Lyon, France, this March but did not draft a recommendation regarding Madagascar’s proposal. A decision is expected at the next conference of parties (COP19) in November, when…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay