Opium production down as communities in Mexico’s Golden Triangle turn to forestry

Two decades ago, the inhabitants of four communities in the northern Mexican state of Durango put together a proposal: to make sustainable forest management a means of living. Over the years, they observed that this path has enabled them to look after their forest, brought economic advantages to their region, and above all, closed the door on illegal crop production. The four communities are situated in a region known as the Golden Triangle, one of the country's main marijuana and opium-producing regions. But the people living there no longer want to be known across the country for drug production. Now, they want the 'Golden Triangle' to be known as an area where what grows, is cared for and sustains their communities, are trees. The four communities – Ejido Todos Santos y Anexos, Ejido Osos Bravos y Anexos, Las Milpas y Anexos and Santa Ana – are all located in the Tamazula Municipality in Durango, not far from the state borders with Sinaloa and Chihuahua in northern Mexico. Together, they came to the decision to embrace forest management. "We live in a stigmatized area. They call it the Golden Triangle, but here, our strengths lie in forestry," says Fortino Escárcega Villa, commissioner of the Ejido Todos Santos y Anexos. Since the seventies, there have been community organizations in Mexico that have pioneered forest management. Following their example, these four communities decided to create a civil association called Silvicultores del Norte de Tamazula (The Foresters of Northern Tamazula). They began to use their temperate forests, dominated…

