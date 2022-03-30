Food security framing increases relevance of biodiversity negotiations to less industrialized nations (commentary)

From substantial philanthropic pledges to studies revealing the increasing threat of extinction, world leaders are paying unprecedented attention to biodiversity. In March, governments gathered to continue shaping the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) post-2020 global biodiversity framework to galvanize urgent action by governments and society to protect biodiversity in advance of its adoption later in the year. The need for these united efforts is more critical than ever. Biodiversity is declining at alarming rates, we are running out of time to slow the loss, and the future of our planet—from food and water to the global economy—depends on it. It is especially essential in developing nations, where 1 in 3 jobs depends on biodiversity and ecosystem services. Despite this reality, developed nations often lead biodiversity debates in language that fails to connect with the people and priorities of developing nations—who are often facing more immediate ongoing struggles, like hunger and poverty. These same nations are the most impacted by biodiversity loss and cannot be left out of a global framework of solutions—but this will require shifting how we frame the issue to recognize these nations’ daily realities. The Convention on Biological Diversity’s stated goals include ensuring biodiversity’s benefits, such as nutrition, food security, and livelihoods reach the “most vulnerable” people. To make this vision possible, a shift to the language of food security and protecting livelihoods can open biodiversity dialogue to developing nations in ways the current conversation is not. A fisheries worker holding a small fish. Image courtesy of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay