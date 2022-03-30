Online trade in rare silvery pigeon is cause for concern, researchers say

A recent study, published in the journal Nature Conservation, warns that a snapshot review of social media trade in the critically endangered silvery pigeon (Columba argentina) is a cause for concern for this enigmatic species. Simon Bruslund, curator of ornithology at Germany’s Rostock Zoo, worked with a team including the nonprofit Monitor Conservation Research Society to trawl Facebook groups and posts between October and December 2021. They identified at least 10 silvery pigeons for sale from three sellers in Indonesia, with interest from abroad in South Korea and Qatar. Believed to be extinct in the wild by scientists for several decades, pictures of the silvery pigeon were snapped back in 2008, proving that it was holding on. The species’ known range is limited to islands in western Indonesia and Malaysia, and significant knowledge gaps persist about its basic ecology. According to the IUCN Red List, there are only around 50 silvery pigeons left in the wild. Recent surveys, however, indicate this figure is likely an underestimate. Bruslund said that according to “best estimates,” there are up to 1,000 silvery pigeons remaining in the wild. An adult silvery pigeon caught on Tepi Island in 2021. Trade in the silvery pigeon is currently thought to be low, but conservationists are concerned that a potential increase in demand could cause a spike in trafficking, with consequences for already threatened populations. Image by Muhammad Iqbal/Sriwijaya University. Similarities between the silvery pigeon and the pied imperial pigeon (Ducula bicolor), which shares some of its range,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

