Rare mammals caught on camera highlight value of Annamite Mountains

The Annamite Mountains are a series of jagged peaks and secluded valleys that run between Laos and Vietnam south to Cambodia’s northern plateau. Over the past three decades, researchers have described numerous new-to-science large mammals from the region, all of which occur nowhere else on the planet. However, biologists still lack basic knowledge about their ecology, behavior and distribution due to their extreme scarcity. Now, an international team of scientists has completed a painstaking camera-trap study that provides insights into two of these elusive mammals: the Annamite striped rabbit (Nesolagus timminsi), and the Annamite dark muntjac species complex, a group of closely related deer species indistinguishable in the field. The team published its results in Conservation Science and Practice. Camera trap photo of an Annamite striped rabbit in the Annamite Mountains. Photo courtesy of Leibniz-IZW / WWF-Viet Nam / Song Thanh National Park The study is the first landscape-scale overview of where these two animals live in Laos and Vietnam. It also provides crucial information to guide the development of effective conservation strategies to ensure their long-term survival, say the researchers. “The factors influencing species distribution in the Annamite Mountains are complex,” said Thanh Van Nguyen, a doctoral candidate at the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research in Germany and lead author of the study. “Through this study, we could assess how these factors influenced the occurrence of [the two] species across several study sites, and thus improve our understanding.” Camera trap photo of an Annamite dark muntjac in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay