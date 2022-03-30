The ocean is a cacophony of fish talk, study shows. We just can’t hear it

It seems natural to assume that fish and other marine biodiversity live in a silent world; the idea that fish live in a noisy ecosystem seems bizarre. But a new study in Ichthyology & Herpetology finds that acoustic communication has independently evolved 33 times across ray-finned fishes, a class that contains more than 99% of known fish species alive today, or about 34,000 species. In contrast, acoustic communication has only independently evolved six times in tetrapods, the group that includes all four-limbed animals such as amphibians, reptiles, birds, mammals and, of course, humans. This suggests that hearing and sound is much more important for fish than we may realize. “The scientific study of fish has been biased by how humans perceive the world,” says study lead author Aaron Rice, a researcher at the K. Lisa Yang Center for Conservation Bioacoustics at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. “When we go swimming, for example, we can’t smell underwater, so we think that there is no reason fish should be able to smell underwater as well — when in fact, many of them have a very well-developed sense of smell.” This bias extends to how marine life “sees” the world too; many fish and even corals display wild ultraviolet color patterns invisible to the human eye. It’s the same with sound. While some seafloor-dwelling fish have fully lost the ability to see, there are no known cases of “deaf fish” — it seems that most, if not all, fish can hear. While the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

