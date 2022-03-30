WWF casts a wide net to save dugongs in the Great Barrier Reef

In 2017, a dugong washed ashore on a beach north of Townsville, Queensland, near the Great Barrier Reef. The dead animal had scratch marks on its belly and back, and there were also cuts around its fluked tail. Experts said the dugong, which is a protected species in Australia, had probably gotten caught in a commercial fishing net. This certainly isn’t the only dugong (Dugong dugon) to die in the clutches of a net. While fishers have only reported 12 dugong deaths during commercial operations between 2006 and 2012, reports from independent observers suggest that an estimated 422 actually died during this period, the conservation group WWF-Australia said. Overall, fishers are “massively underreporting” the deaths of protected species like dugongs, as well as dolphins and turtles, the NGO said. To help protect marine wildlife in the Great Barrier Reef region, WWF-Australia did something unconventional: it bought and shelved a commercial gillnet license to create a 100,000-square-kilometer (38,600-square-mile) refuge that sprawls between Cape Flattery and the Torres Strait. “We put a call out to our supporters and donors and said, ‘Would you be interested in directly being involved in conservation in this region?’” Richard Leck, the head of oceans and sustainable development at WWF-Australia, told Mongabay in a phone interview. “The overwhelming response was ‘yes.’” WWF-Australia bought a commercial gillnet fishing license from ​​Tony Riesenweber to create a haven for dugongs and other protected species in the northern part of the Great Barrier Reef. Image © WWF-Australia / Mark Symons. Prior…This article was originally published on Mongabay

