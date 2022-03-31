Best-preserved part of Brazil’s Amazon, home to isolated tribes, faces ‘decimation’

The central Purus River Basin is one of the best-preserved regions of the Brazilian Amazon. But deforestation here, in the state of Amazonas, could clear an area larger than England by 2050, according to a new report by several civil society organizations. “The region of the Middle Purus has a series of Indigenous territories, extractive reserves [Resex] and national forests that are connected to each other, forming large mosaics of protected forests,” says Antonio Oviedo, the monitoring program coordinator for Instituto Socioambiental (ISA), one of the groups behind the report for the “Isolated or Decimated” campaign. The report estimates that deforestation in the Middle Purus region will reach 170,000 square kilometers (65,600 square miles) by 2050. That’s an average of 9,400 km2 (3,630 mi2) of devastation per year, a rate close to the 10,000 km2 (3,860 mi2) recorded for the entire Brazilian Amazon in 2019. The report identifies how deforestation, illegal occupation of public lands, and logging are already threatening parts of the Middle Purus, including protected areas: Middle Purus Extractive Reserve: This area has suffered intense activity from land invaders and illegal loggers since 2017, according to the report. Between August 2021 and January 2022, more than 27,000 mature trees were cut down within the reserve. Ituxi Extractive Reserve: Located between the Middle Purus Resex and the Jacareúba-Katawixi Indigenous Territory, home to a population of isolated Indigenous people, deforestation has been increasing inside the Ituxi Resex since 2017. The forest clearing peaked in 2021, when the rate was 373%…This article was originally published on Mongabay

