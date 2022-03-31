Saving Nigeria’s gorillas was also meant to help communities. It hasn’t (analysis).

Early February 1989. A blue helicopter, partly tinted in green and white, emerged from the clouds of Kanyang, in Nigeria’s Cross River state. Gabriel Osanja, then 22, stood among the crowd peering up. The night before, as he tarried in thoughts at the fireside, a moment like this had seemed remote, even dreamy. And yet, when he found himself within arm’s length of Prince Philip, the duke of Edinburgh, Osanja’s emotions froze. His peers in school, lining both sides of a walkway, received Philip with loud cheers, but Osanja managed only a wave of his hand and a salute. The simply dressed duke, Osanja recalls, walked lightly through the crowd. His oration was pointed and reticent, punctuated with high praise for the locals for their genial reception. Though emotions fizzed high in Kanyang and neighboring communities, Philip’s promise to “take the message” of what he had seen and heard” to his sender, deflated Osanja. He, like others in the crowd, had been promised instant progress upon the visit of the duke. Roads would be built, even hospitals. Schools would run on scholarships. Jobs would abound. “They told us these promises of prosperity will be fulfilled once the duke of Edinburgh had confirmed the sighting of gorillas in the area,” Osanja tells Mongabay. “We felt that something tremendous was about to happen.” Locals lived with the illusion that Philip’s position as the president of WWF entitled him to unlock wealth with words. Months passed. The people’s hopes and rich expectations expired.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

