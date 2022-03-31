Sewage: Urgent plan to stop discharges into rivers and sea

From BBC
The environment secretary has said the UK government is taking urgent action to reduce sewage discharges into rivers and the sea in England.
George Eustice unveiled a plan to curb pollution from the “most damaging” storm overflows by 75% by 2035, and 80% of all discharges by 2050.
Water firms are under pressure after 1,000 sewage spills a day were recorded in 2021.
They could face legal action after admitting possible illegal discharges.
The admission last year prompted a major government investigation into more than 2,200 sewage treatment works spanning all water and sewerage companies in England.
Mr Eustice said the government was investing £7bn until 2025 to upgrade sewage infrastructure but admitted water bills will rise by about £12 a year to cover costs beyond that.
The Liberal Democrats said the amount of sewage spillages was a “national scandal” and accused to government of “ignoring the country’s outrage”.
Labour said the country faced a “a dirty water emergency”, which it blamed on the Conservative government for allowing water companies “to dump raw sewage into our rivers, lakes and seas with impunity”.
New data released on Thursday showed that in 2021, there were more than 372,000 spill events from from storm overflows, which release untreated sewage and rainwater into the environment to ease pressure on the system.
The spill events monitored lasted more than 2.6 million hours overall last year, the data showed.