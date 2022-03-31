That dead whale on the beach? Let it be, study says. Or at least don’t blow it up

What happens when there’s a dead whale on the beach? In many reported strandings, the next steps look quite similar: where possible, biologists and veterinarians examine the carcass and conduct a necropsy to try and figure out why the mammal may have died. Then, government agencies set about removing the carcass from the beach. In 1970, one infamous removal plan involved blowing up a 14-meter-long (45-foot) sperm whale (Physeter macrocephalus) in Oregon, U.S., with half a ton of dynamite because it was too big to be hauled away. The result: large chunks of whale flesh rained down on curious bystanders and crushed a car. But in removing dead, stranded cetaceans like whales, dolphins and porpoises from beaches, we may be overlooking the several environmental benefits they offer, according to a study recently published in the journal Ecosystem Services. Human societies historically viewed cetacean carcasses that washed ashore as important sources of food or as conduits for cultural and scientific knowledge — not as nuisances that must be removed, the study found. These benefits should prompt us to rethink how we manage beached carcasses today, Martina Quaggiotto, an ecologist at the University of Stirling, U.K., and lead author of the study, and her colleagues, argue. “Whale strandings have been the focus of wonder and awe for hundreds of years,” Joe Roman, a conservation biologist at the University of Vermont and author of the book Whale, who was not involved in the study, said in an email. “Quaggiotto’s work helps recenter our view…This article was originally published on Mongabay

