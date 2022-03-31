Traditional knowledge guides protection of planetary health in Finland

On any given autumn day, 100,000 geese visit the Linnunsuo wetland in North Karelia, Finland. Their raucous honks and squawks drown the cries of the 200 or so other bird species that swoop and surge above the restored bog and forest while moose, otters and wolverines forage amid the pandemonium. The noisy scene bears a stark contrast to the wetland 10 years ago. In the aftermath of peat mining it stood relatively lifeless, with few animals able to find homes or food in the mutilated naked landscape that seeped carbon into the atmosphere, worsening climate change. Then, in 2012, a Finnish nonprofit, the Snowchange Cooperative, started to restore the wetland and, in 2017, launched an ambitious project to rewild it. The Snowchange team didn’t work alone to achieve this feat, but invited local traditional villagers to teach them about the locale, its wetland ecosystem, and how to best care for it. Vladimir Feodoroff, a Skolt Sámi elder (left), and Snowchange staff member Tero Mustonen restore boulders to rewild stream hydrology in the Näätämö area, 2018. Image courtesy of Snowchange. Guided by this vital traditional knowledge, the collaborators rewilded Linnunsuo successfully, creating a haven for biodiversity while also, over time, transforming the wetland from a carbon source into a carbon sink. Healthy peat bogs store 10 times more carbon on average than any other ecosystem. But when mining churns them up, the carbon dioxide escapes. Before 2017, the disturbed 110-hectare (272-acre) Linnunsuo peatland released about 400 metric tons of carbon dioxide…This article was originally published on Mongabay

