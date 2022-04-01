How many orangutans does $1 billion save? Depends how you spend it, study finds

Over the past 20 years, more than $1 billion has been spent on orangutan conservation. Yet all three species of orangutan are currently classified as critically endangered and continue to decline. A new study published in Current Biology, believed to be the first of its kind, has evaluated the cost-effectiveness of all orangutan conservation spending and has found that some methods are far more effective than others. “It was important to really robustly quantify it and say, OK, we have invested a billion dollars and we still managed to lose 100,000 orangutans,” says study co-author Erik Meijaard, a forest conservation scientist who has worked in Indonesia and Malaysia for the past 30 years. “We probably would have lost 135,000 if we had not done anything — it’s up to you to decide if that’s a positive or negative story.” The study evaluated the cost-effectiveness of six different conservation activities on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, Kalimantan on the Indonesian side of Borneo, and Sabah on the Malaysian side of Borneo. In total, $870 million was spent on orangutan conservation across the three regions between 2000 and 2019. When those figures are adjusted for inflation, the spending is equivalent to more than $1 billion in today’s money. Bornean orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus) in Malaysia. All three orangutan species are critically endangered despite massive conservation investments. Photo by Rhett A. Butler. To assess conservation effectiveness, the research team brought together data from a range of sources to build a picture of the orangutan…This article was originally published on Mongabay

