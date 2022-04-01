Mongabay’s What-To-Watch list for April 2022

Mongabay looked into three inspiring landscape restoration efforts in three different countries. In Lebanon, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, residents have taken things into their own hands and have started restoration projects. Lebanon’s Shouf Biosphere Reserve, Indonesia’s Womangrove Collective, and Kinandu village in DRC are experiments and projects where local communities are working together against many odds. In March, Mongabay released two new episodes to its YouTube series, Mongabay Explains. The explainer series broke down the complex subject of technology-critical element supply chain and explored the possibility of its being sustainable. Another episode examined whether aerosols can help us against climate change. Even with major advances in the marine sciences in many countries, we’ve only just scratched the surface and begun to understand what’s happening in the oceans. Mongabay series Problem Solved explored the impacts human actions have on coral reefs and the interventions now needed to save them. Meanwhile, Indian researchers are set to start studying sharks and rays from a conservation angle. From Mongabay-India’s videos from March, we saw how a village in south India is working on turning itself carbon neutral, while in some other villages in central India people have serious health issues due to contaminated water. The webinar explored the participation and inclusivity of women in India’s clean energy sector. In Brazil, injustice against the Indigenous communities regarding land rights continue. While the Ka’apor are strategizing to keep away invaders and save their land, about 400 evicted Indigenous residents are fighting to reclaim…This article was originally published on Mongabay

