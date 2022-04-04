For Indonesians, palm oil is everywhere but on supermarket shelves

JAKARTA — Cartel practices have been blamed for a scarcity of cooking oil in the world’s top producer of palm oil — but government policies seen as coddling the industry have also come under scrutiny. Households across Indonesia have since last October experienced acute shortages of cooking oil. Even when supplies have been available, prices have often been multiples of what the product would usually retail for. The scarcity has prompted widespread complaints from regular citizens and from politicians, with parliament launching hearings into why Indonesia, which produces more than half of the world’s crude palm oil, by far the dominant source of edible vegetable oil, is running out. “It means that there are parties that are playing [the market] in this cooking oil issue, including in determining the retail prices of cooking oil in the market,” said Ahmad Muzani, a deputy speaker of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR). In a stop-gap measure, the government in late January capped the price of palm cooking oil at retail outlets at 14,000 rupiah (about $1) per liter. But it removed the cap in mid-March, leading to prices more than doubling in some regions. The Indonesian Minister of Trade, Muhammad Lutfi, inspects the availability of cooking oil in Jakarta in March 2022. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Trade. Cooking oil cartel? Industry analysts trace the problem to the nation’s palm oil industry being dominated by a small number of conglomerates. This has given rise to indications of cartel practices, where producers…This article was originally published on Mongabay

